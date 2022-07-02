N550,000 WEEKLY WAGES: Tanzania Club Azam FC sign Plateau United Player Isah Ndala

Tanzania outfit Azam FC has disclosed the signing of Plateau United’s defensive midfielder, Isah Ndala, on a two-year contract. The 19-year-old agreed to a N550,000 deal during his contract signing which was done in the presence of club Owner Yusuf Bakhresea and club CEO Abdulkarim Amin. Ndala became the club’s third signing this summer, following the arrival of two Ivorian strikers Tape Edinho and Kipre Junior. The club also unveiled former Sevilla and Real Betis Manager Dani Cadena yesterday as the club’s new head coach.

Ndala had played with two clubs in the Nigeria Professional League. He played with Plateau United, where he made 51 appearances and featured 21 times for Nasarawa United.

Before returning to the NPFL, Isah Ndala had played with the Armenia club FC Saven but had an unsuccessful career.

Azam FC gained promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their short history in 2008–09 and won their only league in the 2013-14 season.

Azam FC finished their 2021-22 campaign at the third spot on the log, 13 points behind Simba and 25 points behind champions Young Africa.

Plateau United reacting to this on the Facebook page:

“DONE DEAL: Tanzanian League side Azam FC have completed the signing of Plateau United midfielder Isah Ndala.

The 20-year-old has officially been unveiled as the club’s 3rd signing and will reportedly earn N550,000 per week and be given free accommodation, per @pooja_iam.”

Azam FC during his unveiling:

“We have successfully signed Plateau United midfielder from Nigeria. Isah Ndala has signed a two-year contract with us. Ndala, who has been playing for plateau Nigeria, has signed a contract in front of the team’s owner, Yusuf Bakhresa (@Yusufbakhresa) and chief executive officer, Abdulkarim Amin (@abdulkarim. Amen). The midfielder, with a great shape, characterized by grit and ironing, is coming to strengthen the midfield area, where he will be turning 20 this September.”