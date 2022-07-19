Under its N200 billion ($481.3 million) bond offering program, the company announced the successful completion of its first N46 billion ($110.7 million) Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond Issuance in Nigeria’s capital market.

Shelter Afrique was able to exercise the “green shoe” option and raise N6 billion ($14.4 million) more than the initial N40 billion plan ($96.3 million) thanks to the dual-tranche bond issuance’s 60.7% oversubscription and order book peak of N3 billion ($154.6 million).

Series 2 Fixed Rate Bond worth N3.50 billion was listed by Eat & Go Finance SPV Plc. Under its N15.00 billion Bond Issuance Programme, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited approved the Eat & Go Finance SPV PLC N3.50 billion Series 2 Fixed Rate Bond for listing on its platform.

According to the business, Eat & Go Finance SPV Plc was created by Eat ‘N’ Go Limited as a special purpose funding entity to generate money from the debt capital market by listing debt instruments.