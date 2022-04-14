Thursday, April 14, 2022
N3.6bn Fraud: Appeal Court Upholds EFCC Appeal, Dismisses Discharge of Ex-NDDC Boss

Photo Credit: EFCC

A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, led by Justice Peter O. Affem, on Wednesday, upheld the appeal of the EFCC, and dismissed the ruling of a Federal High Court in Lagos in the case involving a former Executive Director, Projects, Niger Delta Development Commission, NNDC, Tuoyo Omatsuli, over an alleged case of money laundering to the tune of Three Billion, Six Hundred and Forty-five Million Naira (N 3, 645, 000,000).

The judgment delivered by Justice Festus Obande Ogbuinya held that the ruling of the lower court dated November 11, 2020 discharging the respondent, Omatsuli, of the money laundering charges “is hereby set aside and he shall enter into his defence accordingly on the same counts.”

The Appellate Court, however, discharged Omatsuli on counts 27, 28 and 29 of the charge.

Tuoyo is facing trial alongside Francis Momoh, Don Parker Properties Limited and Building Associates Limited on an amended 45-count charge bordering on conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N3,645,000,000 (Three Billion, Six Hundred and Forty-five Million Naira).

