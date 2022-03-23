N-power, Batch C: Federal government gives fresh update on N-power programme

Mr Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has disclosed that about 6.4 million Nigerian youths applied for the N-power youth empowerment scheme Batch-C.

According to Punch Newspaper, the Minister revealed this in Abuja at the humanitarian ministry open house event/inauguration of Internally Displaced Person Policy.

Mr Farouq said:

‘’The ministry successfully exited the 500, 000 Batches A and B N-Power beneficiaries in 2020 and received about 6.4 million applications for Batch C.

‘’From Batches A and B, 109,823 beneficiaries have gone on to set up businesses in their communities, underlining and highlighting the impact and importance of the N-Power programme.

‘’Under Batch-C stream 1 there are 510,000 currently enrolled and benefitting from the programme, while an additional 490,000 will be enrolled following presidential approval to increase the number to one million.