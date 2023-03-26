“Now we see in a mirror dimly, but then face to face; now I know in part, but then I will know fully just as I also have been fully known.” – 1 Corinthians 13:12 NASB

William Cowper came from a family of influence. Yet Cowper, the son of the chaplain to England’s King George II, was shy and frequently bullied in school. He went on to study law, helping to fight against slavery. Throughout his life, he remained serious about his commitment to Christ. But despite this commitment, he often struggled with depression.

In 1773, he became so depressed that he tried to take his own life three times. Each attempt failed. After recovering from these near tragedies, Cowper realized that God had been with him, overruling his own misguided efforts. He wrote a hymn about what he learned, called “God Moves in a Mysterious Way.”

He realized that God’s actions may be “unfathomable” to us, but through every circumstance, He is accomplishing His sovereign will.

Cowper knew other believers struggled with depression and fear. In his hymn, he encouraged us to bravely trust God completely. Cowper had learned that we can have faith even when things seem unclear, being confident He eventually will make His purposes plain.

As you face life’s challenges, remember that you only can “see in a mirror dimly” and “know in part.” You may not grasp how God is shaping your life or answering your prayers. But have faith that He is working in ways you may not understand yet. His plans may seem mysterious, but you can trust Him. He promises to be with you and direct your steps.

*Reflection Question:*

Have you or a loved one suffered from depression? How can you help?

*Prayer*

Father, keep me from becoming discouraged. You have a plan for my life. I trust You to direct my steps. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Corinthians 13