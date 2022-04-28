Mysterious Fire Destroys Prophet TB Joshua’s Tomb, guts away Property

On Wednesday, April 27, it was reported that a mysterious fire has destroyed the tomb shelter of late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet TB Joshua, in Agodo Ikotun, Lagos State.

According to a resident, the fire started at about 6:30pm on Wednesday.

He said:

‘’The affected property is on Ajisebiri Street, Agodo. The house started burning around 6:30pm and as I speak with you, fire service officials are trying to put out the fire.

‘’The compound of the house is big, so nobody can see what they are doing inside, also, officials putting out the fire didn’t allow nobody inside’’

The National Emergency Management Agency’s acting coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the fire outbreak and that it had been put out.

In his words:

‘’The incident happened at a building belonging to the late pastor. The late pastor usually went there to relax and meditate. Federal fire service officials moved in to put out the fire.’’

Margaret Adeseye, the head of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, revealed that fire affected the shelter covering the late pastor’s tomb.

‘’it is confirmed that a section around the tomb of the late pastor TB Joshua caught fire. A shelter was built to cover the tomb because it is an open place, so, it was the shelter that caught fire. But we were able to curtail it and it did not spread beyond where it started from. We are yet to identify the cause of the fire,’’ she said.

