“My world crumbled after finding out my hubby impregnated his ex” – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has revealed that she was overwhelmed after discovering that her ex-husband impregnated his ex girlfriend while they were married.

During a session of the Toke Moment shared by Onejoblessboy on Twitter, the 38-year-old said she got to know about the Pregnancy when it was 9 months old.

On the ground of infidelity leveled on her husband, Toke failed for a divorce in 2016.

“I think that [my job] was the only thing that I was sure of in my life. Every other thing that was familiar has failed. The world that I had built had crumbled. And the only thing I was sure of was my job.

“I remember walking into the [radio] studio, and like 7 a.m., the World News goes on. And there is a call from the owner of the radio station, and he said, “Everyone is talking about you; I don’t want to get into it, but people are thinking you would literally fall apart. I think you need to go home.”

“to leave your feelings at the door and then pick them up when you are on your way home. So, once you walk into the studio, it’s not about you. It’s about the millions of people who are trying to make their ways work; they are the ones who are tuning in expecting to get entertained, informed, and on top of what is going in the world.”

