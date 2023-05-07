A man, Charles Sijuade, has approached Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State praying it to end the relationship between him and his wife, Dasola on the grounds of neglect, abandonment and lack of love by the latter.

Charles told the court that he took ill and was incapacitated for long.

According to him, Dasola neglected him, locked him up in a room and gave him no care.

Charles explained that Dasola was in possession of his ATM card and as such was in charge of all his cash transactions, but according to him she was not faithful.

The plaintiff stated that he derived no joy in his relationship with his wife and thus pleaded that their union be dissolved.

The defendant denied all the allegations brought against her by her husband.

Charles in his evidence said, “I met my wife at my work place and we dated.

“We held an introduction ceremony and she moved in with me. I didn’t pay any bride price on her.

“Our marriage is blessed with three children.

“My lord, my marriage to Dasola is a great mistake. I regret ever having anything to do with her.”

“I am not happy in our marriage. I am tired of our relationship.

“I, therefore, plead with this honourable court to dissolve our union.” He said.

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo after she had heard the plaintiff, adjourned the case to June 16.