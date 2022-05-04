Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Four Reasons Why Your Sex Drive is Low

My wife only wants missionary style in bed – Man cries out

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

Troubled by the unhealthy state of his marriage’s sex life, a Nigerian man has taken to the public to seek advise from his online in-laws.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the man who preferred anonymity, detailed how he got married to his wife as a virgin but their sex life has not been good.

He explained that he has tried to work on his wife but she’s not willing to turn a new leaf. He’s now seeking advise on what to do.

He wrote:

I only dated my wife for 6 months, which means I barely know her much. I was looking at the issues of infidelity in marriage, in order to avoid that, I went for her because she was a vir.gin upon being to the higher institutions for 4 years, stayed in private hostel and still passed out maintaining her virginity.

I broke her virginity on our wedding night. We have been married for two years before I know that my wife is really lazy with house chores, she can keep plate for a week without washing, she doesn’t tidy the house, she doesn’t wash clothes, she doesnt cook good food and she delays cooking and she denies me of sex when I want, we only have it when she wants and most of the time only missionary styles.

I can have sex only once in months. I have tried so much hard to improve her but instead of improving she will quarrel with me whenever I complain. Pls mum fegor what do u suggest I do. I see temptation everyday, I have even made up my mind to go for 2nd wife but checking out the economy I can’t afford it now, we have a baby already, I don’t want my baby to suffer.

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
Abuja-Based Book Publishers Abuja-Based Book Publishers Abuja-Based Book Publishers
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle