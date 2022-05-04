My wife only wants missionary style in bed – Man cries out

Troubled by the unhealthy state of his marriage’s sex life, a Nigerian man has taken to the public to seek advise from his online in-laws.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the man who preferred anonymity, detailed how he got married to his wife as a virgin but their sex life has not been good.

He explained that he has tried to work on his wife but she’s not willing to turn a new leaf. He’s now seeking advise on what to do.

He wrote:

I only dated my wife for 6 months, which means I barely know her much. I was looking at the issues of infidelity in marriage, in order to avoid that, I went for her because she was a vir.gin upon being to the higher institutions for 4 years, stayed in private hostel and still passed out maintaining her virginity.

I broke her virginity on our wedding night. We have been married for two years before I know that my wife is really lazy with house chores, she can keep plate for a week without washing, she doesn’t tidy the house, she doesn’t wash clothes, she doesnt cook good food and she delays cooking and she denies me of sex when I want, we only have it when she wants and most of the time only missionary styles.

I can have sex only once in months. I have tried so much hard to improve her but instead of improving she will quarrel with me whenever I complain. Pls mum fegor what do u suggest I do. I see temptation everyday, I have even made up my mind to go for 2nd wife but checking out the economy I can’t afford it now, we have a baby already, I don’t want my baby to suffer.

