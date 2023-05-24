My wife is making my life miserable, man begs court

A man seeking divorce, Abiodun Akinyemi has told a Mapo Grade’A’ Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve his 18-year-old marriage to his estranged wife, Christina, because she is making his life miserable.

Testifying before the court, Akinyemi who resides in Olodo told the court, ”I was forced to take refuge in my church when I could no longer bear the misery.

”My lord, life was not easy for me in the past 18 years since I got married to Christiana. In fact, she regularly comes to my place of work to cause mayhem and harass me.

“To avoid bloodshed, I left home to stay in the church but Christiana did not stop coming to disturb and fight me.”

“Please, grant me custody of my four children and order her out of my house,” Akinyemi begged the court.

In her counterargument, Christiana said her husband was grossly irresponsible.

The defendant, who is a caterer said: “My husband told me that his pastor informed him that I’ve been the cause of his miseries and problems.

”Besides, he hasn’t been paying the children’s school fees. Furthermore, I went to Akinyemi’s office because he was unreachable for long and the children needed something.”

After listening to the testimonies of the couple, the court’s President, Mrs S.M. Akintayo advised the plaintiff and the respondent to maintain peace and order while she adjourned the suit until Aug. 3 for judgment.

