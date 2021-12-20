A sex starved Nigerian married man has taken to the public to seek advise on his ordeal with his wife of less than four months.

In a post on Facebook shared by social influencer Amanda Chisom, the troubled man explained that it was after marriage he found out that his wife doesn’t like love making and being starved of sex is killing. He’s now seeking advice on how to solve the predicament before it becomes too late.

He wrote:

“Good evening Amanda, I am your follower for the past 2 years, please hide my identity. I married my wife since September and she is a nurse, I never knew she is the kind of person that doesn’t love intimacy (love making)

as a nurse she hardly have time but even when she is off if I tried getting in the mood she will be pleading that she is tired.

This lady has never dressed s3xy in the night she will put on pants and trousers when going to bed.

And this is really affecting me. I love her but I am s3xually suffering and this is making me think otherwise.

please I need your advice”.