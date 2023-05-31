My tenure will witness great things in Delta – Oborevwori 

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has assured the people of the state of God’s abiding love and provisions throughout his administration.

The new Delta state Governor Oborevwori who disclosed this at the State’s Thanksgiving and Praise Night held on Monday night in Asaba, said that under his administration, great things would begin to happen to reposition it in the comity of states.

The new Delta state Governor Oborevwori also commended immediate past Governor of the state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for initiating the “Thanksgiving and Praise Night” every May 29, saying that his administration would continue to observe the annual prayer and praise night.

He said, “It is my joy and pleasure to commence my tenure with this praise night. I commend His Excellency, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for the wisdom to institute this annual praise programme in celebration of God’s majesty and power.

“I will tell you that I was very happy when we received the Bill establishing this praise night and that of the creative industry.

“People are happy and Delta state is happy. We have lifted our hands and voices in prayer and praises this night to God Almighty on behalf of Delta state.

“By so doing, we have dedicated this administration into the throne of grace; God is in charge, hence, I expect great things to unfold in the coming months and years in accordance with the divine declaration.

“God says what he means and means what he says. He is not a man that he should lie. His hands shall be upon us and the people of Delta state will have cause to always thank God in the live of this administration.”

The Governor said God’s hand shall continually be upon Deltans and the people would always have cause to thank God throught his tenure.

“God will cause us to reap abundantly from our farmlands, oil wells, fishing waters and bless the works of our hands.

“It is my prayer that the manifold blessings of God shall overflow in our families, homes and offices; and all the glory will go to Him who is able to do much more than we can ever ask,” Oborevwori stated.

Immediate past Governor of the state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa said he was delighted with the continuation of the annual thanksgiving and praise day.

“I am a happy man and I must thank God for the Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for this thanksgiving and praise day.

“The vision that we saw when we came in 2015, he has kept to it and because you have done this, the grace of God will be with you and your administration.

“It is not easy to govern Delta but God will give you grace to succeed,” Okowa prayed.

In his exhortation, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi who applauded the state government for initiating the Delta State Thanksgiving and Praise Night, underscored the importance of giving thanks and praise to God.

Bishop Enakirerhi said it was God who made it possible for us to be alive, adding that He deserves from us, praise and thanksgiving in appreciation for all that He has been doing in our lives.

“God deserves everything from us, He deserves our time, money and talent because he is the source of all we have and are,” he said.

Bishop Enakirerhi who is the state Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), disclosed that whatever position a man attains in life was given to him by God, stressing that nobody should use his or her position in life to oppress others.

“Whatever position a man attains in life is given to him by God. Therefore, let no man oppress anybody with his position or office,” the Bishop added.

The thanksgiving and praise night was attended by wife of the Governor Mrs Tobore Oborevwori; his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme and wife Catherine Onyeme, wife of the immediate past Governor, Mrs Edith Okowa and immediate past Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro among others.

