There is nothing wrong with zoning. The founding fathers who coined the term knew that in a multicultural society like Nigeria, to give everyone a sense of belonging and for people to realize their full political potentials, zoning may be required.

Those who say zoning is unconstitutional are just looking for what to say and thus making empty statements. All the things that are lawful may not be expedient and the things that are expedient may not be lawful.

For instance betting is lawful, yes but is it expedient? No. Zoning may not be constitutional yet, yes but is it expedient? The answer is yes.

We must learn how to split the difference between constitutionality and expediency. Morality and legality.

If you say competence is what matters, I will agree, but even zoning and competence are not mutually exclusive. Both can co-habit. Zoning does not preclude competence. Competent people can be sourced from every region. What every region needs to do is to put their best foot forward when they are called up.

If any region fails to advance their best mind when they are required then it’s not zoning but the region that undid itself.

Tochukwu Onwuzuligbo

onwuzuligbotochukwu@gmail.com