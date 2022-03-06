My parents want me to leave my boyfriend and marry someone else – 21-year-old lady seeks advise

A 21-year-old Nigerian lady has revealed that she is being pressured by her parents to get married.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the lady who preferred anonymity noted that she has been dating her boyfriend for almost a year and they had hoped to take things to the next level but the guy is not financially ready to get married yet.

She said her parents want her to tie the knot immediately but she is confused about the situation.

She wrote:

I need advice.

Am in relationship with this guy we have dated like 10months now, he loves me, cares for me, he gives me anything I need unless he doesn’t have it at that moment and I love him too. My problem now is that my parents want me to get married cause am the only child, I will be 21yrs on July and suitors are coming but I don’t want to leave him, although he said he wants to marry me but is not yet ready.

Pls I need ur advice cause am confused thanks.