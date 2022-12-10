It is good to sound woke and support Meghan with what she is doing to the royal family with the permission of her cowardly husband Harry.

It is also beautiful to sound cool in this Meghan conversation, but the same people applauding Meghan would not approve or allow their brothers to marry a divisive woman like Meghan because they know the dire implications for the unity of their nuclear family.

My family is my number one priority; my parents are not perfect, which shows that they are human beings before being parents.

But I would rather die than allow my wife to do what Meghan is doing to the royal family.

It is not possible.

God will not shame me to marry a divisive woman like Meghan as my wife in the first place.

For all their warts and all, my parents’ flaws should never be a subject for public consumption with my approval.

God forbid!

Was Meghan unfairly treated?

The answer is yes.

But there are better ways to have addressed their misunderstanding with the royals and fix the issue than selling their story to Netflix.

That Nigerians, who are more family-oriented and who put family first than average Britons, are applauding this show of nakedness by Harry and his wife screams to me a lack of self-awareness.

I hope that these people supporting Meghan would allow their siblings marry a divisive partner, a divisive partner that will destroy the fabric, holding their family together.

For me, no matter how internet users try to rationalize it, I still remember the son of who I’m, i remember where I come from and I know it is not who who we are as a family to wash our dirty undies outside.

I wish spineless Harry and his divisive wife all the best, but one thing I know for sure is that this will not end well.