A sex starved Nigerian woman has taken to the public to seek advise from her online in-laws over the predicament she finds herself in her marriage.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the woman who preferred anonymity said her husband used to go up to five rounds while they were dating but the narrative has changed now that they’re married.

She wrote:

I need advice from your congress. I met my husband when I was sitting for my waec examination and we started dating all was going well between us, especially our sex life, it was great, my husband could go up to four to five rounds so I felt it was normal which I was really enjoying because he was the first man I ever had sex with.

Fast forward to now that we are married my husband barely touch me and if I try to initiate it he will flare up that I’m disturbing his sleep, that he is tired or sex is not love and if he managed to reciprocate he won’t go more than one round.

To be honest mummy fegor I’m used to those multiple rounds of sex he used to give me back then, should I say he practically turn me into a sex addict, sometimes I masturbate just to relieve myself because I am scared off touching him as I don’t know what his response will be.

I’m really sex starved, I feel like cheating sometimes but I don’t really have the courage to do that because I love my husband alot I don’t have any problem with him except for the aspect of sex, sometimes I will beg and beg with tears still he won’t even look at me, please I need help, am I asking for too much.

This Is the only thing that gives me joy, I am not asking for money or material things all I’m asking for is sex… I’m 26, he is 35 and we have a daughter of three years old.