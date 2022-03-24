Thursday, March 24, 2022
My husband is complaining that my vagina is no longer tight – Woman who got married as a virgin 

Letter to my Future Husband

A troubled Nigerian woman has taken to the public to seek advise from her online in-laws about how to tackle the polarization of her private part.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the woman who preferred anonymity said her husband who deflowered her now complains that her vagina is now an ocean.

She wrote:

I married last year as a vir.gin, 2weeks after my husband deflowered me, he started complaining that I’m no longer ti.ght, making love to me irritate him now. What should I do?

