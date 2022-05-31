My husband is a chronic womanizer – Woman cries out

Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

A troubled Nigerian woman has taken to the public to detail her marriage ordeal.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the woman who preferred anonymity said her husband is a chronic womanizer and doesn’t want to change.

Fed up by his excesses, she is now seeking advise from her online in-laws on what to do.

She wrote:

Mummy fegor I read ur post on how marriages are meant to be sweet and sex is meabt to be enjoyed in marriage. I wish my marriage could be like dat. I truly love my husband. And I know he loves me too he care for I and the kids, but the problem is that he is a chronic womanizer. And I know he sleeps around.

I have confronted him and talked, prayed, beg and fasted for him to stop. But he has refused to stop, even though he tries so hard for me not to find out but am very inquisitive. I always find out. Worst part he doesn’t always use condoms. I treat infection like every month now.

Even though I don’t enjoy sex with him any more cos he seriously irritates me, please what do I do ma.

