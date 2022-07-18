A Nigerian woman has alleged that her husband is pitching her children against her.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer, Fegor Chime, the woman who preferred anonymity said each time they have an issue, the husband will instruct the children to rain insult on her.

She said the act has made her develop hatred for her children.

She wrote:

Good evening ma, please help me post. Whenever me and hubby are qua-rrelling he will tell my kids to insult me..they will be calling me stupid woman, bad mother and the rest, this is making me hate my children and I feel like commiting suicide. I need advice