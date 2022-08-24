My heart bleeds for you! It drips and drops, trickling down, nothing will ever stop the flow until I see you bright and beautiful again.

I have known you for years, I have equally, though from a distance admired you. Greatly and uniquely endowed with the very things many desired to have. More than enough are your potentials, sufficiently gifted, making you that star that radiates among the bright and most illuminating stars.

You are a star, but you are not a star built around the galaxies just to shine only. You are much more.

You are a shooting star! No! Much more. You are a twinkle star! No! More than that. You are a star in stars, beyond description. You are a star that defiles qualification.

What is it that will describe you? What adjective will qualify you aptly. Uniquely you came, destined for a purpose, with grace and power to rule and dominate.

I have seen you lift destines, many lives bent to waste and rot, got fresh breath, turning into what they never imagined, just because you cared.

You spread your arms, giving many access to drink from the well of your charity and good heart, beyond the sentiments and baise of tribe , religion and culture.

Your shoulder was a haven for many whose lives were marred and wrecked by the pains and agonies of life.

A toasting lyrics your name was to many, singing it like songs that attract nothing but a standing ovation.

Where are all these amazing features? Where are those glories and mouth droping qualities that stood you out? Making you a delight to be with.

You fed nations! You helped countries! You were at a time a repository of wealth, both raw and cash.

Where are those moments of abundance? Like a wind it escaped from the sail, leaving you deflected and sagged.

You looked robust . Your skin a mirror, with hairs standing erect, freshly groomed with the lush of affluence around it.

What happened my love? The first day I set my eyes on you, I saw a bright future, radiant and resplendent. I imagined what you would turn into ten years after; what I saw was a delight to my heart. What happened? Who bewitched you? Who defrauded you? You look scraggy. Your bones and veins are obvious, turning you into an image of despicable posture.

Who are your doctors managing your health my love? You said NPN? PDP? APC? Who else?

Speak! Would you want a change of physicians? You are dying daily. The drip bags stuck to your veins are more like ordinary water. No effect, no healing not even a slightest change.

You look so flattened. No difference between your body and the bed. Hadly would one recognize who lies on the bed, for your plump frame is long gone.

Your requeim Mass may not be far away, if this neglect by your spin doctors is not corrected.

You pant, breathing too fast but weak, a sign of a health system gone bad.

Oh Nigeria my country. My adorable Nation! Your past glory may have gone. Your rich natural endowment long mismanaged . Cry no more, it would be fixed.

You swim right inside the ocean, while the very water to wash your face very difficult to draw.

Those who were hitherto your dependants, who eat from your pot and drank from your winepress are now your benefactors. How are the mighty fallen?

Though in your emergency sick bed. We will ensure you get the best treatment and no doubt walk out of the sick bed , for the team of consultant doctors getting assembled for you would ensure you get healed.

Oh Nigeria my love! You glowed, but now you are dimmed. You sparkled, but now you are dimmed. You shone and dazzled but now you are dimmed.

NPN, PDP, APC etc have tried, doing same thing in same way and expecting different result is madness.

This madness is coming to an end, the guards will be changed for the new Sheriff will soon be in- charge.

Walking into the hospital and seeing you in a bad shape of coma, bleeds my heart. More devastating is the sight of those who should be concerned about your deteriorating health engage in weird partying and drunkeness.

It may look gloomy a future for you my love, trust me you will be fine.

You will be fine Nigeria! Standing again on that pedestal where you once acknowledged the accolades of the world as a destination point for good economy, amazing leadership strategy, good relational partnership between tribes and religious.

You will walk out of that hospital bed where you are, presently pressed down by insecurity, corruption etc breathing after a long time air of freedom from the choking pressure of bad leadership.

You will be fine my adorable Nigeria. Though you look a shadow of yourself, trust me my love, you will be fine!

Jarlath Opara