Awka

Anambra state Governor, Professor Charles Soludo has announced that his government has aside the sum of N2.5 billion naira budgeted for Youth engagement and empowerment.

Governor Soludo who gave the promise in Awka when he was hosted as a Special Guest of Honour at an event hosted by Youths Earnestly Seek Solution, YESS, assured youths in the state of his government’s determination to empower them.

The event was also used to unveil the policy document and youth empowerment programme of the group, to celebrate its three years anniversary.

Speaking at the event, Prof Soludo recalled the hurdle members of the group passed through to support his governorship ambition, stressing that they were the first group to emerge.

He commended them for championing the disruptive movement, by showing good examples of how youths in the country ought to participate in politics.

The Governor revealed he was involved in politics as an undergraduate and founded the Ekwueme movement, saying that idealism and passion were his major driving force.

He added that the same way they believed in him, even before the campaigns ensued, was the same way he believed in Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

Governor Soludo however, expressed regrets at seeing that over the years, politics have been turned into a business venture, emphasizing that unfortunately, the society have also failed the youths.

He described as unfortunate situation where a country’s past is more glorious than its present.

He assured that a new society is possible and for every challenge lies opportunity.

According to Governor Soludo, “the concept of volunteerism means offering to serve and to do things that are positive.

“We are looking for value. What value are you going to render? This question goes to those seeking for public office.

“Every appointment we are giving, we must ensure there is an existing vacancy for it.

“We are replacing the era of entitlement culture with productivity and empowerment where the youths take the future into their own hands and become agents of wealth creation.”

Governor Soludo reiterated that with the movement of YESS, everyone has something to offer in government and the private sector.

In line with his campaign promise, the governor expressed desire to see Anambra youths become employers of labour, pointing out that by becoming employers of labour they would no longer become part of the problems but part of solution.

In an address, the YESS Convener & Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Empowerment Programme, Dr. Nelson Omenugha said Youths Earnestly Seek Solution (YESS) is a grassroots youth advocacy group formed on July 28, 2019 with the initial primary objective of galvanizing support for the emergence of Soludo as the Governor of Anambra State.

He said following this development and the consequent need to follow-up the electoral victory with grassroots mobilization to ensure the success of the new administration, YESS changed its name to Youths Earnestly Support Soludo.

“Given that our mission is a very broad one that pursues development of society through inclusive youth mentorship and empowerment, we have also adopted an alternative and concurrent name, Youths Earnestly Seek Solution – Soludo is Solution and our target is to join hands with Governor Soludo to find solutions to our challenges and live up to the slogan – The Solution is here.

“Thus, far from resting on our oars after the APGA governorship victory in the 2021 election, we in the YESS movement have continued to build our structure, expand the scope and reach of our activities, appraise and reappraise our philosophy and goals, as well as continuously review our performances with a view to improving on them. We are getting stronger and ever poised to make bigger impacts on our society.

“We would formally unveil 300 youths currently enrolled in various skill empowerment scheme, including solar system installation, and serving, CCTV installation, Computer Networking and ICT training, Business Solution programmes and so on.

“We have also enrolled and partnering the State Government to migrate 20 visually impaired youths from analogue to digital operation. This is the first of its kind in the Southeast and inspired by the letters of the People Manifesto for Greater Anambra.

“It is important to stress that identifying with YESS is identifying with a project for progressive youths. It is an endorsement of a vision for a great nation.

“In YESS, we are changing the narrative, accentuating the politics of stake-holding where everyone assumes personal responsibility as a partner in nation building as against seeking self-aggrandizement through short-changing the governance process,” Omenugha noted.