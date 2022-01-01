The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has given Nigerians an additional reason to be optimistic in the new year 2022.

This is as the President promised that in the year 2022, his administration will provide more jobs for Nigerians.

Buhari made the declaration as part of his new year message to the people of the country where he declared that the government plans to leverage on ICT platforms to create more jobs for Nigerians.

He added that more foreign investors are expected to invest in the country’s economy which will result in more job opportunities.

“In the year 2022 and going forward, our Administration would intentionally leverage ICT platforms to create jobs, while ensuring that the diversification of our economy creates more support to other emerging sectors. I am proud to announce that several foreign investors are taking advantage of our ranking as one of the leading start-up ecosystems in Africa to invest in our digital economy,” Buhari said.