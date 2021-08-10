My Girlfriend Was Drugged, Raped – Man Seeks Revenge

Alexa Ranking as of 10/08/21The News Chronicle Globally Ranked : 156,112
117 views | Stanley Ugagbe | August 10, 2021
A troubled Nigerian man has taken to the public to seek advise on what to do after his girlfriend was drugged and raped.
In a post shared on Facebook by Amanda Chisom, the man narrated how the ugly incident happened and sought counsel on what to do.
He wrote:
hello ma’am
I have an issue that relates to gender violence which i need advice on, let my identity be unknown.
i have a girlfriend who happened to be a virgin when I meet her and she have been protecting her virginity with her life to the extent of declining series of offer that might even make her famous and rich, ranging from movie works down to company works and the rest.
Now early this year her girlfriend invited her to house birthday party of her boyfriend which she honoured so along the line they were drugged and that was how she lost the precious diamond while asleep.
she have came across life changing offers which she would have exchange with sex but she didn’t only for her to loose such thing in the hands of an idiot who they said is an up coming celebrity.
I just want to know if i make case with that idiot on her behalf whenever i come down to Nigeria is it a bad thing?
