My girlfriend has been in my house for two months, she doesn’t want to leave – Nigerian man cries out

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to bemoan his girlfriend’s continued stay in his house, saying that she is choking him.
In a post obtained by Abiyamo, the man said all his friends are now referring to him as a married man.
Hello everyone please sorry to disturb you with my personal problem I just feel it best I table the matter here.
Let me try to be short.
Please how do I tell my girlfriend to go back to her house without offending or sounding rude?
I am a young guy and she is also young too currently in my final year she is a graduate on her own side she graduated last year.
She travelled outta Nigeria after graduation came back after 1 month.
Ever since she got back she has been in my house close to two months now and she is not even talking about leaving.
I don’t even have my space again
I can’t even go out with my friends she always calling for my attention.
It is choking me seriously I can’t even keep female friends because she is always complaining.
All my friends are now referring to me as a married man.
Pls how do I tell her to go back without hurting her.
Me don tire i swear
