My girlfriend asks for sex everyday, I can no longer cope – Man cries out

While the narrative is usually that men are the ones who run after their partners for sex, the case of a certain Nigerian man is different as he is being hunted by his girlfriend for everyday sex.

Fed up by his girlfriend’s unscrupulous demand for sex, the man has taken to the public to lament his predicament and also seek ways on how to severe ties with the said lady.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Angel Dan, the man who preferred anonymity detailed how things metamorphosed to the point of him running from his babe because of sex.

He wrote:

Good evening admin, kindly help me post and hide my identity please 🙏.

Am into a serious relationship with a lady I love so much and she is everything I need in a lady.

From the inception I am the one teaching her everything about relationship,though I am not the one that disvirgined her but she is innocent to sex.

Recently,my girlfriend changed to another level sexually.Though I love sex too but her requests for sex this days is alarming and worrisome.

We have sex almost everyday even on my sick bed, she will still lure me into it and if I refuse she will be crying that I don’t love her that’s why am avoiding her and she won’t stop till I succumb.

I love her and she loves me too but I can no longer cope with her strength for sex.

Please, kindly advise me because am so confused right now…