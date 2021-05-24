My girlfriend asked me for N10K for makeup – Plantain thief nabbed in Bayelsa cries out

164 views | Francis Azuka | May 24, 2021
In what has generated mixed reactions, a young man arrested for stealing bunches of plantain in a Bayelsa community has claimed that he committed the offense because of his girlfriend.
LindaIkeji reports that Facebook posts shared by community leaders on Monday said the suspect was caught in Ebedebiri, Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.
It was stated that during interrogation by a community leader, Peres Double, the suspect claimed that his girlfriend demanded for the sum of ten thousand naira (N10,000) supposedly to buy make-up and had given him a deadline to get the money.
According to the report, the suspected thief from Angiama community, who community leadership to forgive him, averred that he became so frustrated that he entered people’s farms in Ebedebiri, harvested their plantains in a bid to sell them and raise money for his girlfriend.
Remember me