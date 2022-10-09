A digital creator, Oluwanishola Akeju has narrated how the wife of his childhood friend left him after he lost his job.

Below is Akeju’s full post

A childhood friend of mine lost his job last year. He struggled to get another but he couldn’t secure any good offer.

Earlier in the year, he relocated to another state as he couldn’t maintain the rent and many demands of Lagos State.

In April, his wife sent him a message while he was on-site working. In the message, she wrote, “If you can’t find a job in 3 months, I won’t be able to continue this marriage” —The message he also forwarded to me.

He was destabilized. I told him she was joking and was just trying to push him harder. But he seemed to know his wife better.

I also told him, when he gets home, he should discuss it with her.

In July, his wife packed out and also dropped her ring. She left with their only son.

He went through a lot psychologically, and emotionally and it even affected his mental health.

In August, he met someone who helped him secure an IT security specialist job in Uk.

When he shared the new development, his wife heard about it and came back, bringing along her friend and their pastor.

My friend said he had ended the marriage since she sent that message and she only helped out by packing out.