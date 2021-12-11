A Nigerian woman has alleged that her friend who is a mother of three is cheating on her husband and she wants to stop her from continuing in the act.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Amanda Chisom, the woman said she doesn’t know how to confront or make her friend to stop so she’s asking social media users to advise her.

I have this friend who is cheating on her husband, she is married and blessed with 3 boys yet she’s cheating on her husband. The man is always calling her as if she’s his wife.. her phone is always on silent and she always turn her phone down so you won’t see who is calling her, I don’t know what to do, I even confronted her and asked her who is this man that is always calling you and why? She said I don’t understand.. Please I want people’s opinion on how I can talk to her to stop this rubbish she’s doing.