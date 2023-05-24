My freedom is your Birthday gift – Seun Kuti 

Osniff Daniel May 24, 2023 0

Afro beat singer, Seun Kuti has celebrated his Sister Omoyeni Kuti‘s, birthday, she is also a singer and a dancer.

Seun Kuti, who regained freedom from police custody after arrest days ago for assaulting a Police Officer on the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge, said his freedom was his sister’s birthday gift.

“My freedom is your birthday day gift you said, so Happy birthday Big Sis. You are an extraordinary force for good in this world, and we are more than happy to have you . In fact, we are lucky!! @yeniakuti”

Osniff Daniel

See author's posts

BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied
Trending
BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Faith Oyedepo

40 Years Union: Oyedepo Shares Secret

Osniff Daniel May 24, 2023 0
Kaduna State University

Varsity Student Arrested in Sodom and Gomorrah Jailed

Stanley Ugagbe May 24, 2023 0
Why Distilling Buhari’s Legacy

Why Distilling Buhari’s Legacy May Not Be That Straight Forward

Jideofor Adibe May 23, 2023 0
Seun Kuti Case

Seun Kuti’s Case Adjourned As Magistrate Fails To Attend Sitting

Kunle Dada May 23, 2023 0
Davido Timeless Album

Davido: Timeless Album Cover A Tribute to my Late Son

Adams Peter May 23, 2023 0
Gangs-of-Lagos

Gangs of Lagos in trouble

Shalom Grace May 23, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Tinubu President

Will Tinubu be a great president?

Oby AI May 24, 2023 0
Subsidy Removal

Stakeholders Fear That Immediate Subsidy Removal Will Be Risky

Kings Nwachukwu May 24, 2023 0
african development bank (AfDB)

Nigeria Is Absent, As African Leaders Criticize Debt Financing

Ken Ibenne May 24, 2023 0
APGA Chairman in Anambra

Ex-PDP Boss Elected APGA Chairman in Anambra, Party Leaders Criticize Soludo

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 24, 2023 0
Stella Assange

Stella Assange’s Plea to Australia (Visits of Justice)

Dr. Binoy Kampmark May 24, 2023 0