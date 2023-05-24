My freedom is your Birthday gift – Seun Kuti 

Afro beat singer, Seun Kuti has celebrated his Sister Omoyeni Kuti‘s, birthday, she is also a singer and a dancer.

Seun Kuti, who regained freedom from police custody after arrest days ago for assaulting a Police Officer on the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge, said his freedom was his sister’s birthday gift.

“My freedom is your birthday day gift you said, so Happy birthday Big Sis. You are an extraordinary force for good in this world, and we are more than happy to have you . In fact, we are lucky!! @yeniakuti”

