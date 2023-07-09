My family gave their blessing to my erotic role in Ijakumo – Lolade Okusanya

Lolade Okusanya, a star in Nollywood, revealed that she sought her family’s blessing and support before playing a risky part in the critically lauded film Ijakumo (The Born Again Stripper).

The rising actress revealed that she made a conscious effort to prepare her loved ones for the provocative nature of her character during her appearance on TVC’s Your View

In Toyin Abraham’s suspense thriller, Lolade won wide critical praise for her portrayal of Sharon, an undercover stripper.

The actress admitted that while filming, she completely submerged herself in the part, putting her own identity aside for a while.

Lolade was proactive in getting the important people in her life’s validation before stepping into the demanding role.

She made sure that her family knew what her role entailed so that they could support and safeguard her throughout the procedure.

She explained and shared her experience:

“I was not myself. I was the character.

“I was in that phase. I was not thinking about myself. So, before playing this role, I had already informed the most important people in my life, which are my family members. I knew they would support and protect me. While I was sending stripper videos to Aunty Toyin Abraham, I was also sharing them with my mum, my sister, my brother, and other important people in my life. I said, ‘These are the kind of things you will see on Netflix, is it fine?’ My mum responded, ‘Hmm.’

“But they had prepared their minds. They had also prepared their extended families’ minds. The people who mattered the most to me were ready. Social media can do its thing, but the people who mattered most to me were holding my hand.”

The movie Ijakumo ( the born again stripper) is her first big appearance. Ijakumo still streaming on Netflix. At first the movie received a lot of backlash but as of now it’s doing well as it was Number 1 on the Netflix few days ago.

