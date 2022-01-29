As the March 17 inauguration of Anambra’s Governor-elect draws close, a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has assured of the party’s readiness to live up to its responsibility as a credible opposition party and keep Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on his toes.

An aspirant to the office of the Publicity Secretary of Anambra State chapter of the PDP in the upcoming party congresses, Chima Christian, made this known in a chat with TNC correspondent in Awka on Friday.

According to Chima, “our great party and her governorship candidate Mr. Valentine Ozigbo approached the Anambra 2021 elections with every consciousness of the heavy demands of the times.

“We are at a time when the confidence of the masses on the political leadership of the southeast is at an all-time low.

“The whole of the southeast, not just Anambra, suffers from pervasive voter apathy rooted in a deep-seated feeling that the collective aspiration of our people for a better life can no longer be achieved through the political process.”

The social affairs analyst said this loss of confidence has found expression in extremism and certain forms of armed confrontations that were previously unheard of in the southeast.

“As a man given to brilliance and eloquence, Soludo has, especially through his utterances since his declaration as Anambra’s governor-elect, raised a lot of hope.

“By striking the right chords, he is beginning to convince even ardent sceptics to give democracy one more shot.

“Some are doing this with bated breath, hoping that Soludo will perhaps be that light at the end of southeast’s political tunnel.

“One could then imagine how tragic it will become if Soludo disappoints.

“That possible endpoint is frightening.

“If it happens, the southeast will, no doubt, slide into further rudderlessness and possible anarchy.

“This is why Soludo, insofar as he remains the governor of Anambra state, cannot be allowed to fail.

“Though partisan politicians, we are more mindful of the harm Soludo’s failure will do to the collective psyche and destiny of our people than the cheap political points that may accrue to our party on the account of his failure,” he said.

According to Chima, this task forms part of the reasons why he is running for the office of the Publicity Secretary of the Anambra State chapter of the PDP.

“Anambra needs a vibrant opposition that is alive to its responsibilities.

“The goal should not to be to provide toxic opposition.

“It is perhaps that, through robust engagement, Soludo will, at every turn, see Anambra PDP as a constant reminder of the enormous responsibility that has been placed on his shoulders and the monumental consequences of him not doing the work expected of him,” Chima concluded.