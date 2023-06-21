Path The News Chronicle » Featured » My daughter told me would be lucky to meet Burna Boy and Rema – Bill Gate

My daughter told me would be lucky to meet Burna Boy and Rema – Bill Gate

Osniff Daniel June 21, 2023 0

Popular American businessman and one of the richest men in the world, Bill Gates disclosed that his 20 year old daughter Phoebe told him he will be lucky to meet Burna Boy and Rema upon hearing about his visitation to Nigeria.

Bill Gates disclosed this while delivering his opening address at an event in Lagos today.

Bill Gates had met with Aliko Dangote and the Nigeria President previously on Monday.

He stated, “When my daughter Phoebe heard I was coming to Nigeria, she said, “You’re lucky because you get to see Burna Boy and Rema, so I had to look them up…because I’m so ‘hip’. But I remember the last time I was here, I got to see Davido & Wizkid perform.”

Gates added that Nigeria is filled with creative minds and Afro beats from Nigeria are popular everywhere.

“Of course, being here in Nigeria, I can’t help but mention the amazing creativity that goes on here.

The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact
Trending
The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

“Afrobeats from Nigeria are popular everywhere. When my daughter Phoebe heard I was coming to Nigeria, she said, ‘You’re lucky to go see Burna Boy and Rema,” he said.

Gates, who remembered his last visit to Nigeria seeing Davido and Wizkid perform, said, “But I also remember, the last time I was here, I did get to see Davido and Wizkid perform, and I was quite impressed with that. So, my kids think I’ve come to a very hip place.”

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson reveals how she was offered $5000 as compensation after a failed sex attempt

Osniff Daniel June 21, 2023 0
obasanjo nigeria

The Song Obasanjo tried to Ban

Esther Salami June 21, 2023 0
love and the sickle cell

Love and the Sickle Cell

Esther Salami June 21, 2023 0
Shakira Takes ANOTHER Shot

Shakira Takes ANOTHER Shot At Her Cheating Ex, Gerard Pique, In Her New Song

Augustina John June 21, 2023 0
Anambra Sex Workers

Our Madam Made Us Sleep with 40 Men Each Every Sunday- Rescued Under-aged Sex Workers

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 21, 2023 0
Tonto Dikeh Throws shades at Yvonne Nelson

Tonto Dikeh Throws shades at Yvonne Nelson

Augustina John June 20, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Reactions as FG Approves 114% Salary Increase For President, Vice President Among Others 

Adekunle Taofeek June 21, 2023 0

My daughter told me would be lucky to meet Burna Boy and Rema – Bill Gate

Osniff Daniel June 21, 2023 0
third mainland bridge nigeria

Lagos’ 7.3 mile Aerial Artery

Esther Salami June 21, 2023 0
relocation of election tribunal

Senator Albert petitions Appeal Court President, requests relocation of election tribunal

Kunle Dada June 21, 2023 0
Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson reveals how she was offered $5000 as compensation after a failed sex attempt

Osniff Daniel June 21, 2023 0