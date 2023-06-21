My daughter told me would be lucky to meet Burna Boy and Rema – Bill Gate

Popular American businessman and one of the richest men in the world, Bill Gates disclosed that his 20 year old daughter Phoebe told him he will be lucky to meet Burna Boy and Rema upon hearing about his visitation to Nigeria.

Bill Gates disclosed this while delivering his opening address at an event in Lagos today.

Bill Gates had met with Aliko Dangote and the Nigeria President previously on Monday.

He stated, “When my daughter Phoebe heard I was coming to Nigeria, she said, “You’re lucky because you get to see Burna Boy and Rema, so I had to look them up…because I’m so ‘hip’. But I remember the last time I was here, I got to see Davido & Wizkid perform.”

Gates added that Nigeria is filled with creative minds and Afro beats from Nigeria are popular everywhere.

“Of course, being here in Nigeria, I can’t help but mention the amazing creativity that goes on here.

"Afrobeats from Nigeria are popular everywhere. When my daughter Phoebe heard I was coming to Nigeria, she said, 'You're lucky to go see Burna Boy and Rema," he said.

Gates, who remembered his last visit to Nigeria seeing Davido and Wizkid perform, said, “But I also remember, the last time I was here, I did get to see Davido and Wizkid perform, and I was quite impressed with that. So, my kids think I’ve come to a very hip place.”

