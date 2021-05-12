253 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | May 12, 2021
The family of a year-one female student of Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology is demanding that the Police and the school should not compromise in their investigations over the alleged rape of their daughter by the Head of Department of Dental Surgery and Technician, Princewill Chikakpobi
Lemon Gbara, mother of the allegedly-raped female student made this demand on Tuesday, when she officially filed a complaint of alleged rape, sexual harassment and intimidation against the lecturer, at the human rights desk of the Rivers State Police Command.
A WhatsApp communication between the female student and the lecturer after the alleged rape, as made available by the victim, showed the female student told the lecturer that he forcefully had sex with her which was read by the HOD as indicated by the green sign in WhatsApp message.
Mrs. Gbara a widow, alleged that the male lecturer has been constantly harassing and intimidating her daughter after raping her and has also threatened to keep her daughter for years without graduation, if she fails to comply with his sexual advance.
“This man has continued to harass my girl. On the 16th of April, my daughter came very early to school because of the examinations she had that day. The lecturer who is her HOD asked her to come and help him carry his generator. Unknowingly to my daughter, she didn’t know that he had planned to rape her. Immediately she entered his office, this man locked the daughter and raped my daughter,” she narrated.
She said the lecturer has also threatened to keep her daughter for years if she fails to comply with his sexual advance.
According to her, her daughter is presently contemplating suicide due to the incessant harassment of this lecturer.
The traumatized mother of the raped student however said all she wanted is justice.
“I am just pleading that the Rivers State Government should do something. I have reported this matter to the Police and I want the government to take serious disciplinary action against him for raping my girl. This man has his own children and with this his action, a lot of parents will not be willing to send their children to that school again. I just want justice so that this girl can graduate and many others like her who are trapped in the school can also graduate,” she pleaded.
Speaking on the issue, a lawyer with Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, IK Alexander called on the Provost of the college to cooperate with the Police in the State to ensure the HOD submit himself to the Police for investigation.
Mr. Alexander equally urged the Police to display professionalism in an investigation of the matter and avoid sentiments and bias.
“This is a case of sexual harassment. We are calling on the Provost of the College to work hand in hand with the Police since the incident took place in the school. If the man is found guilty, he should face the law. We are for justice in this matter,” he said.
TNC correspondent who reached out to the accused lecturer, said he promised to send his own defense soon.
