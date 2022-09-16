My choice! Respect it as much as you can. Though it might not sit well with what your vision and aspirations are, just respect it, it is mine and very close to my heart.

My choice! It may have its consequences, its gray areas and backlash, just respect it and allow it to be ventilated and expressed without muffling it, clamping it down as if it matters not.

My choice! That is what makes me human and unique, it is me, it might not be the best of me but it is still me and should be respected and allowed to be expressed.

My choice! Never try to truncate it, never try to show me in arrogance how uninformed it sounds . It is my choice still and should be respected.

My choice! I have my likes and my dislikes ,my passion and my drives. I have my inspirations and vision. What drives me, what gives me energy and power, of course may be strange or unknown to you, my shoes and where it pinches me ,you may not know. All these come to play in whatever choice I make. As uninformed as it may appear, it defines my experience, my pains, my excitement and wishes, the least anybody can do is to respect it.

You may be my leader, my chairman, my president. You may equally be my parents, my benefactors etc, whatever role or influence you may have on me, my choice remains sacred and should be respected. My views , my opinions and stand on things should be sought. I have a brain, I think, I reason. I’m not a robot and cannot be remote controlled or silenced as if one was a dummy without a voice, without a choice and devoid of opinions.

Ones position of authority isn’t a licence to clamp down on people. It isn’t a right either to suppress views and opinions using the instrument of self opinionation.

For years our political class has played this role of clamping down on the choices of the masses. For them, their choices matter less far from making any meaningful thing in the equation of things and not worthy to be considered in the scheme of things. For long we have been treated like pariahs, who have no mind of their own, whose choices remain silenced no matter how loud they sound.

What manner of slavery is this? A life without choices, a life without rights and a life without deference to ones feelings and vision.

We are human, not robots automated to do the bidding of any external force that controls it. We are human, rational and capable of processing information and making decisions. It may not of course be the best, allowing and creating windows to at least ventilate the none and sense, the sense and less, create the feeling of honour and regard.

Nothing shows more the dictatorship of a man than his penchant to suppress the choices of others while his holds supreme.

The position one finds onself isn’t one of infallibility, not one of all knowing, rather it should be more of one that coordinates views, creating ungaged windows for choices to be made, views expressed and opinions vented, allowing at all times the majority to have their way and the minority their say.

It is our choices….that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.” J.K. Rowling.

Allow us to make our choices. Don’t deny us ,no matter the circumstances .

Allow us to choose who rules us. Allow us to make that decision. Allow our voices to be heard, our choices respected. Allow us to weigh the bad, the good and even the worse disposition of those who desire to rule and lead and make a choice.

We are human not animals, we are rational beings not zombies, let our choices count and let the one that has greater validation and support be our leader. He might not be the best, at least he will be the choice of the majority.

Echefukwala! Echezola!! Not all that glitters is gold and the very glittering on the road may afterall be a mirage not a water.

“Onye chuo Akamu, ya jiri aka ya mere “( Whoever wants to drink pap should prepare it by themselves)

Buying pap and preparing it for someone else might be counterproductive. Allow them to make their choice, the best approach.

For long our pap has always been bought and prepared by our political elites, only to shove it down our throats. Never again! Our pap we must buy! Our pap we must prepare by ourselves

Jarlath Opara