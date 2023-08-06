My Cage Fight With Zuckerberg Will Be Live-Streamed On X, Says Musk

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, recently announced that the highly anticipated cage fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Meta, will be live-streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter. The event aims to be a global spectacle, and the proceeds generated from the fight will be directed towards supporting veterans.

Musk shared this exciting news on his Twitter page, stating, “The Zuck vs Musk fight will be live-streamed on X, with all proceeds going to charity for veterans.”

Over the past months, the social media moguls have playfully goaded each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas. Following Musk’s challenge to Zuckerberg with a light-hearted “I’m up for a cage match if he is. lol,” Zuckerberg responded by sharing a screenshot of Musk’s tweet on his Instagram stories, simply replying, “Send me location.”

It’s worth mentioning that Zuckerberg was seen training with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski in preparation for the highly anticipated showdown with the Twitter owner a few weeks back.