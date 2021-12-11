A serving youth corps member has taken to the public to seek advise on how to maneuver the dilemma she found herself in a relationship.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Amanda Chisom, the 24-year-old lady noted that her boyfriend has been into another lady even before they started dating and she doesn’t know how to handle the situation. She is currently seeking advice of social media users on what to do.

She wrote:

I’m a 24yrs old lady currently serving my fatherland, I met this guy of about 30yrs through a friend last year when I was in 400level and we became just friends though the friendship connected us for a possible relationship but this guy didn’t say anything then, so we just talk once in a while and view each other’s status on whatsapp.

Recently, we fixed a date, met and got talking, he’s everything I wanted though he’s still struggling a bit financially but I’m okay with it, he asked me out and I accepted since the feeling was mutual, so I thought.

Few nights ago, he told me something disturbing and I quote “I suffered a major heart break few years ago, I was shattered, I thought I wouldn’t make it out alive so I met a girl and we’ve been dating for 7 months now but we are different tribes and my people are finding it difficult to accept her, but since we went on this date, I’ve developed strong feelings for you, I really want us to work things out and on the other hand this particular girl I’m dating hasn’t done anything wrong to me but my family hasn’t accepted her. I’m sorry I didn’t tell you on time, I’m sorry I led you on, please give me time to pray and decide please” that was what he said to me.

I felt hurt, he hurt me but still deep down I still like him a lot or rather say love and would want to work things out with him. I don’t know if I’m being selfish about this, am I taking someone’s happiness? I never knew there was a girl in the picture, he never told me before hand and he didn’t let me find out myself, he later told me himself. I really don’t know what to do, please, should I let go?

Note: We are the same tribe. And I have this strong feelings for him, I don’t want to stand in the way of someone’s happiness but my heart doesn’t want to let go and he’s not letting me go either. Advise me