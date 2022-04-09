My boyfriend got me pregnant but doesn’t want to marry me – Lady cries out

A troubled Nigerian lady has taken to the public to chronicle her affair with her boyfriend and how the guy is shying away from committing to a lifetime affair.

In a post shared on Facebook by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide Ossai Ovie Success, the lady who preferred anonymity said after many years of dating and ‘gbenshing,’ she’s now pregnant for her lover. However, the boyfriend is not ready to make her his wife. The confused lady is now seeking advise on how to handle the situation.

She wrote:

I’m 31 years old and have been in a relationship with this guy for a very long time.

He wasn’t forthcoming with marriage so we have been breaking up and coming back.

We finally ended the relationship at some point but I still kept seeing him. One thing led to the other one day and we were intimate.

After sometime I found out I was pregnant, when I told him, he kept asking me what I want to do.

I told him I’m going to keep it and he should come and marry me but he says he’s not ready to get married, mind you he’s close to 40.

He said I know what I did and got pregnant, getting pregnant was my plan and expecting him to fall into my plan will not work.

He will do whatever he can for me and the child but he’s not ready to get married. He’s a really nice guy and I really like him and know I can live with him.

What does him not being ready for marriage mean?

I’m having mixed feelings because he’s saying I want to trap him. Please I need advice.

