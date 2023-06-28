Path The News Chronicle » News » Muslims are important stakeholders in my administration – Oyebanji

Muslims are important stakeholders in my administration – Oyebanji

Merit Ugolo June 28, 2023 0
Senator Ojudu

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday, congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Governor Oyebanji rejoiced with the Muslim faithful for another opportunity to witness the celebration of an important festival in the Islamic Calendar.

The Governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described Eid-el-Kabir as a time to appreciate the Almighty Allah for his mercies and benevolence.

He noted that the lessons of sacrifice and total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah should continue to resonate in the lives of the faithful and guide them in their relationship with the Creator and fellow human beings.

The Governor said the defining moment in the story of Eid-el-Kabir was the obedience of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael in deference to the wish of the Almighty Allah who was testing his faith.

He noted that Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience was rewarded by God who provided a ram that was offered in place of Ishmael which was the essence of Eid-el-Kabir.

Governor Oyebanji urged the Muslim faithful to emulate the faithfulness, sacrifice, piety and patience which was exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim as well as the humility and submission to the will of Allah by his son, Ishmael.

He enjoined them to pray for the peace, progress, prosperity and development of Ekiti State under his watch, describing Muslims as important stakeholders in his administration.

Similarly, the Governor also urged them to pray for Nigeria to overcome her challenges and for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed in the task of repositioning the country for the benefit of Nigerians.

He commended Muslim leaders and clerics in the state for their support and prayers for his administration which he noted have contributed to the successes so far recorded by the government. He also thanked religious leaders in the state for the harmonious relationship that exist among adherents of the major religions.

“I congratulate the Muslim Ummah for witnessing this year’s Eid -el – Kabir festival. Let us remember our neighbors, our brothers and sisters, especially the less privileged and show love to them.

“We should also pray for our state and country for peace and prosperity. Above all, let us continue to live in peace and harmony. Eid Mubarak!”, the Governor added.

