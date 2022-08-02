Awka

The Anglican Bishop of Awka Diocese and Archbishop of the Anglican Province of the Niger, the Right Reverend Alexander Ibezim has warned against the Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying it portends grave danger to efforts at religious tolerance in the country.

Ibezim warned Nigerian politicians not to play with Christians ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.

He said the country, as it stands, needs a committed, God-fearing Christian as President from the Southern part of Nigeria to succeed democratically.

He noted that only a Christian President would drastically address the insecurity, political and other socio-economic challenges currently befalling the country.

According to Archbishop Ibezim who briefed journalists on Monday at Emmaus House Awka, on the activities to celebrate his 60th birthday slated for Friday, August 5th 2022, “Let me tell you, if Nigerians are going to succeed, the country should not play with Christians and whether you like it or not, Christianity has suffered persecution right from the days of Christ up till now.

“But despite what is going on, the church will always succeed and so it is in the interest of the church to succeed.

“Because anywhere the church doesn’t succeed that place will go back to darkness and for the Muslim-Muslim candidates or Christian-Christian candidates, it is important that Christians should have a say in government.

“We are not second class citizens and whenever you start seeing Christians as second class citizens, you are finished yourself.

“I am looking at Christian-Muslim ticket with a Christian up there and Muslim under him and that is my position and for Nigeria to survive, we must recognize the church and nobody fights the people of God and succeed.”

Reacting to the report about clerics that attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) unveiling of Ahmed Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Shettima, Ibezim blamed it on the multiplicity of denominations under the Christian faith.

“I don’t blame them because when proliferation entered the church, you begin to see many people call themselves Bishops.

“If you come to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), many people come and claim to be Bishops.

“But I want to warn those who claim to be Bishop to be sure that God called them because if it is not, the wrath of God will visit them.

“What they are doing is not of God and it is very satanic,” he added.

He urged everybody to be patient and work according to the will of God for success.