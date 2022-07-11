Congratulations to Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the choice of Shettima as his running mate. Right and choice are things no matter how good or bad, come with consequences and responsibility. There is no freedom without a consequence and choice without a responsibility.

When choices are made and one lives in denial of possible consequences or gets piqued when reactions in response to the choice made begin to come, then one in the first place was not mature enough to make such choice.

Politics is a game, the smarter out of the two or three contestants wins. It is a battle, mostly fought in a jungle, where passion, phila affection and comradery relationships are largely not seen.

Survival is key and whatever that should guarantee ones success should not only be pursued but held close to ones heart.

When David was before Goliath, he was standing between death and life, between victory and failure and between shame and grace.

When he removed the overweight military garments given to him, he knew the consequences of his choice and the responsibility that comes with his right to choose what to wear .

He knew all these and was prepared for the outcome. Standing before Goliath and hearing all the brags, intimidation and insults of Goliath, he was focused, looking for the weakest chains in the seeming great and indomitable chains of Goliath. When he found it, he didn’t shout, he didn’t complain neither did he insult Goliath for having such a weak chain in his array of strong chains.

What he did was what any seasoned and victory driven military officer would do. He aimed at it, with the very strength in him he pulled the string, with accuracy and force, the weak point was hit, down and flat, the gaint Goliath was found, stone death and the very crowd of the philistines flew .

We are in a battle, the war is raging between the political class and the impoverished electorates over the soul of this country.

The war is on, it appears to be the mother of all wars, the ninety minutes at Entebbe ,the last battle, the Titanic war etc. Everybody is closing gaps, no mistake, no dull moment, one minute of slip and stray could be tragic.

The Muslim/ Muslim ticket of APC shouldn’t cause an unnecessary uproar. It doesn’t worth the kind of media heat up it is galvanising. To those who are diligent enough to know the art of war, who also in this war to win, should instead celebrate this achilles heels delivered on a golden platter.

Law 33 of 48 laws of power by Robert Greene says,

Discover each man’s thumbscrew

Everyone has a weakness, a gap in the castle wall. That weakness is usually an insecurity, an uncontrollable emotion or need; it can also be a small secret pleasure. Either way, once found, it is a thumbscrew you can turn to your advantage.

Only those whose political eyes are “eagled” would see this Muslim/Muslim ticket as a thumbscrew and diligently screw it to their advantage.

On June 27, 1976, Air France Flight 139 was hijacked by terrorists and flown to Entebbe Airport in Uganda. In the following agonizing days, Israeli passengers were singled out and held hostage. A week later on July 4, one hundred Israeli commandos raced 2,500 miles from Israel to Entebbe, landed in the middle of the night, and in a heart-stopping mission that lasted ninety minutes, killed all guerillas and freed 103 hostages.

In captivating detail, Stevenson provides a fast-paced hour-by-hour narration from the hijacking to the final ninety-minute mission. In addition to discussing the incredible rescue itself, Stevenson also covers the political backdrop behind the hijacking, especially Ugandan President Idi Amin’s support for the hijackers, which marked one of the first times a leader of a nation had backed terrorist activities. An illustration of one nation’s undying spirit, heroism, and commitment to its people in the face of threat, Operation Thunderbolt has become a legendary antiterrorist tale.( culled from Google)

Nigeria and Nigerians have been held in hostage for long. The political terrorism that have denied us of good governance should be dislodged in a way and manner the Israeli commandos recued their hostage nationals.

The APC Muslim-Muslim ticket might be that hole in the ship that would sink the APC ship.

Instead of bemoaning this , let us celebrate it , pop champagne and clink glasses, what else is politics other than looking for the opponents caked feet and send rains on it.

2023 is the year! All hostages will be released and the hijackers shamed and demobilised.

We celebrate the APC for this gift to the electorates, making our struggle to liberate Nigeria from their oppression easier.

We need more weak points from our opponents. One from APC, expecting more before we go into the trenches. The more the goof , the more they place our chances of a better Nigeria come 2023 on the sunny side , where the sun rises .

Jarlath Opara