Monday, June 13, 2022
Muslim-Christian ticket doesn’t balance Nigeria—Reno Omokri

Oladimeji Adeoye

Former special assistant to Goodluck Jonathan Reno Omokri in an article posted on his Facebook page has rebuffed the Muslim-Christian ticket, saying it does not benefit Nigerians assessing from the current administration which runs the Muslim—Christian ticket.

Reno, 48, who is a notorious critic of APC and Bolu Ahmed Tinubu and an Ardent supporter of Atiku Abubakar and PDP, believes religious preference has not in any way benefited the country.

On his Facebook page, Reno said

“Having a Muslim-Christian ticket does not balance Nigeria. The government we have now is Muslim-Christian. Look at how imbalanced Nigeria is. Did Osinbajo represent or protect Christians well? What Nigeria needs is a reliable government, not a religious government!

Most of the infrastructure and policies that Nigeria currently survives on were either built or introduced by the Gowon administration, including our national grid, Kainji Dam (which he finished), the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (which he started), the stabilization of the economy without borrowings, the creation of states, and the creation of the National Youth Service Corps, among others.

However, unknown to many Nigerians, both Gowon and his vice (Admiral Wey), are Christians. They were loved in the core Muslim North because they provided peace, security, and progress. And they were the longest-serving Nigerian government ever! They governed for nine years. They proved that if Nigerians see a performing government, they will forget religion.”

Reno Omokri is a lawyer, a writer, an activist, a pastor amongst others.

Omokri founded the Free Leah Sharibu movement, which is a media campaign advocating for the freedom of Leah Sharibu, a Christian girl who was kidnapped by the radical Islamic sect, Boko Haram, on February 19, 2018. Boko Haram offered to release Sharibu if she would convert to Islam, but she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

