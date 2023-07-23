Musk To Replace Bird-Shaped Twitter Emblem With “X”

Elon Musk has announced that he intends to replace the bird-shaped Twitter emblem with an “X”, adding that all the birds will be disappearing from the platform. This would be the most significant alteration since Musk paid $44 billion for the social media network last year.

Musk made this known in a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Sunday.

He said: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

In the same series of tweets, Musk posted “Paint It Black,” before launching a user poll to “Change default platform colour to black.”

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.

“To embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique.”

After buying the site for $44 billion in late October, Musk made significant staff reductions and oversaw contentious policy changes that frequently resulted in service interruptions and, as tech watchers have remarked, damaged Musk’s reputation.

Additionally, he has frequently expressed concern that Twitter would have to declare bankruptcy. This month, he revealed that the platform’s negative cash flow was still caused by a 50 per cent decline in advertising revenue as well as high debt loads.