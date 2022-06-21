Musical Duo P-Square set to drop New Hit songs

Nigerian Music duo consisting of twin brothers, Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye also known as P-Square are set to rerelease brand new songs next month. The signees of Akon’S Konvict Muzik record label, shared in a tweet the announcement of their soon to be released song, urging fans to get ready to update their playlist.

The Africa’s best-known Afrobeat groups, P-Square, in 2015, were named Artists of the Decade by MTV Africa but was unclear whether the siblings will ever release new music due to their long-lasting beef. However, fans who have been clamoring for their reconciliation are currently celebrating the announcement of their soon to be released song.

Recall that the singers haven’t released a song together since their long feud which lasted for 5 years. The duo split in 2017 after falling out over a family dispute but reconciled in 2021. The two jointly celebrated their 40th birthday publicly announcing to their fans that they were back together.