MURIC Urges Pres Tinubu To Give More Considerations In Next Appointments for the Ministerial Position

A call has been made to Nigerians to wait until ministerial and board positions are filled before passing judgement on the Tinubu administration. The appeal came on the heel of the appointment of service chiefs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, 19th June, 2023.

Also, Making the call on Wednesday, 21st June, 2023 was the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC). According to the Executive Director of the human rights organisation, Professor Ishaq Akintola, no informed opinion about the new appointments can be given until Nigerians have a full picture of the appointments.

His full statement :

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday appointed his service chiefs. Mallam Nuhu Ribadu (National Security Adviser), Maj. Gen. C. G. Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), AVM H.B Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff), DIG Kayode Egbetokun (Acting Inspector-General of Police) and Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye (Chief of Defense Intelligence).

“We note with great concern that a lot of speculations have been going on, especially on social media about the appointments. These pontifications have centred on the faith of the newly appointed individuals.

“MURIC calls on Nigerians to wait until ministerial and board positions are filled before passing judgement on the Tinubu administration. People should not judge the micro. They should wait for the macro. A woman’s cooking skill is not judged while the pot is still on fire. We must wait patiently until she serves the food.

“Meanwhile we appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider the genuine concerns of ethnic and religious groups when making his appointments into ministries, parastatals, boards and agencies to minimise outcries at the end of the exercise.”

