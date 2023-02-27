As Nigerians await results of the 2023 presidential election, an Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has appealed to candidates of the three major political parties to think more of Nigeria as the nation awaits results of the 2023 presidential elections.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Monday, 27th February, 2023.

The full statement reads:

“Nigerians went to the polls on Saturday, 25th February, 2023 to pick their 16th president, senators and representatives. As at today, Monday 27th February, 2023, the results are still coming in trickles. But already, there have been pockets of violence in a few places around the country although this has not been widespread and they have been contained.

“MURIC appeals to all candidates in the 2023 general elections to think more of Nigeria now and in the next few weeks. Elections weigh heavily on contestants and the tendency is for emotions to run high among supporters. But true democrats and responsible contestants and patriotic candidates are usually identified by the way they control their sentiments and how they guide their supporters towards actions capable of stemming tension.

“We urge candidates to demonstrate readiness to accept results and to congratulate the winner since there can only be one winner and only one president after elections. There can be no democracy without losers and winners. Contestants should be aware that their positive and guided utterances and actions can rebuild Nigeria and transform the political ecosystem whereas provocative and reckless statements are capable of burning the country down.

We urge all candidates to avoid inflammable statements and to demonstrate faith in the country’s electoral and judicial systems. Furthermore, we urge politicians and their followers to eschew post-election violence and to seek redress in the court of law if aggrieved.

“MURIC affirms that no candidate’s victory or loss is worth a single human life or a pint of blood. No Nigerian must be denied the right to live as a fallout of post-election controversies. Candidates should realise that the blood of victims of post-election violence shall be on their hands.

“We warn that the international community is waiting by the ringsides. Nigeria must not be turned into a caricature of democracy and a laughing stock in the commity of nations. Neither should any candidate attempt to burn the bridge after crossing it because the lives of more than 200 million Nigerians are at stake. Therefore, candidates should realise that Nigeria is bigger than all the contestants put together.”

