The National Examinations Council (NECO) has shifted the examination which was originally slated for Salah day (Saturday. 9th July, 2022) after an appeal by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), an Islamic human rights organisation. The group has, in turn, expressed appreciation to NECO for its prompt and positive response and for being sensitive to the plight of candidates.

This was revealed in a press release circulated by MURIC on Tuesday, 5th July, 2022. The statement was signed by the group’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads :

“The National Examinations Council (NECO) has shifted the examination which was originally slated for Salah day (Saturday, 9th July, 2022) after our appeal to the examination body.

“The adjusted timetable on NECO website now shows that the Salah holiday begins on Friday 8th July to Wednesday 13th July, 2022. In addition, Data Processing (Practical) which was initially scheduled for Salah Day is now billed for Thursday, 14th July, after the Salah holidays just as suggested by MURIC in its press statement of Sunday, 3rd July, 2022.

“We hereby express deep appreciation to NECO leadership for its swift and positive response. This development has portrayed the examination body in good light. NECO has demonstrated high level sensitivity to the plight of candidates and lack of bias against any religion.

“Not only that, the examination body has opened a new chapter of cordiality and dynamic partnership in the relationship between government agencies and the Nigerian public. This latest development has revealed the great leadership qualities inherent in the present leaders of NECO and the sense of commitment, sacrifice and service delivery which now drives staff of the examination body.

“We call on Muslims throughout the country to continue to live peacefully with their neighbours. We must shun spontaneous violence and mob action. Instead, issues which give us concern should be reported to Muslim leaders around us or to the security agencies for action. We also assure Nigerian Muslims that the doors of MURIC are always open and cases reported to us will be promptly treated.

“We urge Nigerians to borrow a leaf from the amicable resolution of this issue. Combat posture is never the best in solving conflicts. Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should learn to employ dialogue whenever there are issues in contention. At the same time, government and private concerns must show the political will to serve Nigerians.

“Unlike what our critics, traducers and adversaries will want people to believe about MURIC, namely, that we are a bunch of trouble-makers, war-mongers and terrorists, MURIC is a pacific organization, peace-loving, law-abiding and dialogue-prone. We detest violence and condemn terrorism. Our avowed motto is ‘Dialogue, Not Violence’.

“Our vision of Nigeria is that of a nation where people live together in peace and harmony, a nation in which no one is oppressed, where every citizen enjoys Allah-given fundamental human rights regardless of class, creed, or ethnicity.

“We are middle-roaders and socio-intellectual jihadists fighting corruption and extravagance, seeking freedom of worship for all, emancipation for the oppressed, justice for the persecuted, jobs for the jobless, food for the hungry, healing for the sick, clothing apparels for the naked and shelter for the homeless. All these are integral parts of principles of Islamic liberation theology which we have vowed to promote relentlessly.”