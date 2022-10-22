Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State banned betting institutions like Bet9ja, NairaBet, etc yesterday, Friday, 21st October, 2022. He also banned gambling in casinos in the state. Meanwhile an Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has hailed the move. The group described the governor’s action as bold, righteous and commendable.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday, 22nd October, 2022 by the group’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads :

“The governor of Anambra State, Dr. Charles Soludo banned betting institutions like Bet9ja, NairaBet, etc yesterday, Friday, 21st October, 2022. The ban also affected gambling inside casinos.

“We commend the governor for taking this step. It is bold, righteous and commendable. Soludo is exhibiting high level morality and undisguised discipline in governance. It will be recalled that he recently banned the wearing of mini-skirts by school girls in the state. He is demonstrating zero tolerance for lasciviousness, licentiousness and avaricious greed.

“The Muslim Rights Concern is showing interest in Soludo’s way of governance because his style conforms with the Muslim way of life. We will not be surprised if he does not drink and does not smoke. Soludo is promoting virtues, fighting vice and projecting righteousness. This man can clean up the mess in our society. He is a presidential material, ceteris paribus. Therefore, MURIC will not hesitate to support him at the right time.

“It is not about religion every time. It is about values, norms and orientation. Soludo is not a Muslim but a man who has morality and discipline deeply tucked in his curriculum vitae has already scored high marks in our assessment parameters.

“Some Nigerians have misunderstood MURIC. Our defence of or support for a Muslim is not unconditional. We will not defend the indefensible. We stood by President Muhammadu Buhari on the basis of his astounding simplicity and unassailable integrity.

“Some people misinterpreted this stand for support for Buhari’s political party whereas we have nothing to do with any political party. We align with righteousness, not political party. We promote transparency, probity and accountability, not primordial sentiments. That informs why we are singing Soludo’s praise today even though he is not in Buhari’s political party.

“We are not unaware that Soludo’s ban on betting in Anambra State was informed by what the state government’s statement called ‘a worrisome number of petitions recently received by the government concerning the manipulation of casino machines and non-transparency in payment for winnings.’

“What else should we expect from the gambling kingdom? The statement issued by the government of Anambra State confirms the belief of God-fearing people that the primary purpose and goal of indulging in betting and gambling are cheating, reaping where one did not sow and joining the get-rich-fast syndrome. Betting, gambling and cheating are like six and half dozen.

“Betting and gambling represent high tech fraud. They impoverish millions and enrich a handful. Too many people are made to suffer while only a few smile. It symbolises the height of man’s wickedness to man. Unfortunately those who receive the brunt are the extremely poor, the hungry, the underdogs and the homeless.

“The Glorious Qur’an 2:219 explicitly prohibits gambling. It refers to it as an abomination and a handiwork of Shaytan (the devil). The Qur’an classifies gambling and drinking of alcohol together. No wonder that the two often go together such that you find alcohol very close to where you find gamblers.

“Although there is no verse of the Bible that clearly bans betting and gambling, some verses still condemn the love of money and the crave for quick wealth. Proverbs 13:11 says, ‘Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it.’ 1 Timothy 6:9-10 declares, ‘But those who desire to be rich fall into temptation, into a snare, into many senseless and harmful desires that plunge people into ruin and destruction. For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evils. It is through this craving that some have wandered away from the faith and pierced themselves with many pangs’.

“We therefore call on Governor Soludo to go beyond finding a temporary solution to the nefarious activities of betting and gambling institutions in the state. Those two Satanic practices should remain banned.