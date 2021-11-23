An Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has described Senator Fatai Buhari (Oyo North) as an uncommon Muslim politician. According to the group, the description was based on the senator’s strong conviction of regular empowerment of his constituents. MURIC spoke as Fatai Buhari clocked 56 on Sunday.

In a statement on Tuesday by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, the group said:

“We felicitate with Senator Fatai Omotayo Buhari as he clocks 56. We have observed over time that something unusual is happening in the political landscape of Oyo State. We took our time to watch this emerging phenomenon and today we can confidently make a pronouncement after noting the consistency of this good tiding.

“Born in 1965 in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Fatai Buhari first emerged on the political arena as the commissioner for local government affairs. He became a lawmaker in the House of Representatives in 2003 and became a senator in 2015. His re-election in 2019 came with resounding victory at the polls having beaten his opponent with 18,338 votes. This overwhelming success at the polls confirmed his immense popularity.

“But MURIC was not surprised. We have watched from a distance as Fatai Buhari made performance in the red chamber and the empowerment of constituents his cardinal principles. Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) opposed his bill for mandatory debates among election candidates after passing the second reading, a bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology in core Oke Ogun axis, which he sponsored, has passed the third reading in Senate.

“There are also verifiable and eloquent testimonies regarding his efforts at giving back to constituents and empowering them. His empowerment programme on 16th February, 2017 at the NYSC permanent camp, Iseyin was so convincing that the former governor of Oyo State, late Senator Isiaka Ajimobi said inter alia, “… I can say it without mincing words that this empowerment is the biggest I have ever seen by any political office holder anywhere…’

“What else can one say when a single politician distributes 36 cars, 300 motorcycles, 300 sewing machines, 400 grinding machines, 40 deep freezers, power generating sets and13 electric transformers on a single day? As if that was not enough, Fatai Buhari topped the generous gifts with bursary and scholarship awards of N20,000 each to 200 students of higher institutions. 200 widows also smiled to their houses with N25,000 each. He repeated the same feat and even more on September 3rd, 2020 by sharing cars, motorcycles, laptops, etc.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the people of Oke-Ogun in particular and Oyo State in general have a date with life more abundant as long as Dr. Fatai Buhari remains in the political circle.

His presence in Senate has also impacted positively in the area of infrastructure as the Federal Government has eventually awarded the contract for the completion of the strategic Oyo-Ogbomoso expressway. Other roads both in the senatorial distric and Oyo State have also been rehabilitated. This means that Fatai Buhari has not only benefited his constituents as an individual but he has also brought federal presence to his constituency.

“This is an interesting development for us in MURIC. Nigerians have seen politicians who amassed wealth for themselves alone. A single politician built an estate of blocks of flats stretching beyond what eyes can see. We have seen politicians using stolen money to buy yatch, countless number of houses and choice cars.

“But here is Fatai Buhari, an uncommon politician who revels in capacity building and championing the empowerment of his constituents on regular basis. He reaches out to widows and orphans with a touch of kindness. His God-consciousness is inspiring. A focused, result-oriented, grassroot politician, workaholic lawmaker and energetic mobiliser, Fatai Buhari is a senator nulli secundus.”