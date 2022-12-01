A media practitioner, Alhaji Waheed Adebayo, who lost his wife on Friday, 25th November, 2022, has been condoled by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).

The group’s message of condolence was issued on Thursday, 1st December, 2022 by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The message reads :

ADVERTISEMENT

“We received with great shock the sad news of the sudden death of Mrs. Mutiat Oluwafunmilayo Adebayo which occurred on Friday, 25th November, 2022. She was the wife of a media practitioner, Alhaji Adebayo Waheed, the Oyo State correspondent of Leadership newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Knowing the heavy responsibility which journalists bear coupled with almost insurmountable challenges which confront them in the line of duty, the loss of a journalist’s wife is indeed a great tragedy.

“We feel your pains. We share in your agony. You are not alone in this moment of sorrow. We pray that Allah transforms your home to a cushion for the hazards of your profession. It is another test of faith. Be strong and continue to have faith. The tough must get going when the going gets rough.

“May Allah forgive Mrs. Mutiat Adebayo and have mercy on her. May He grant her Al-Jannah Firdaus in the Hereafter. May the Almighty also continue to protect and bless all she has left behind.”