The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has sent a condolence message to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar over the death of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, the Magajin Garin Sokoto.

The message reads:

“With sorrow in our hearts, we commiserate with the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on the death of the Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba.

“He was the head of the kingmakers of Sokoto and grandson of the late Sardauna of Sokoto and Premier of the defunct Northern Nigeria, Alhaji Ahmadu Bello. He reportedly slumped in an hotel in Kaduna yesterday Sunday, 13th February, 2022. He was there to attend a social event. He was rushed to 44 Army Resident Hospital, Kaduna where he was confirmed dead.

“He was very active in the Rice Revolution of President Muhammadu Buhari which is being championed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He also played a key role in the Rice Pyramid Fair in Abuja held by the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN). He was also one of the eminent Nigerians who converged on Lagos last weekend to find solutions to the challenges confronting the country ahead of the 2023 elections.

“He is expected to be buried at the Hubbaren Shehu Cemetery where members of the Sokoto royal family are usually buried. He was survived by three wives and six children. May Allah have mercy on him. May Allah also give members of the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”